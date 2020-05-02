‘Paradise City’ Trailer Showcases The Late Cameron Boyce In His Final Project
The teaser trailer for Cameron Boyce’s final screen appearance is out, showing his explorations of the darker side of Hollywood.
The show, Paradise City, features Boyce as Simon Ostergaard, a musician entangled in the dark side. “Do you think that devil worship is real in Hollywood?” he asks in one scene. “Like, the whole black magic, and all that stuff.”
Boyce died in July 2019 at age 20 from an epilepsy attack. The show’s official Instagram page indicates a portion of the series’ profits will be donated to The Cameron Boyce Foundation, created by his parents.
The eight-episode show is still searching for a home and is being shopped by CAA.
Boyce’s final film, Runt, won and award at the Mammoth Film Festival in March. He rose to fame in the Disney Channel series Jessie and later became a part of the Disney franchise Descendants.
Paradise City also stars Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo, Mark Boone, Fairuza Balk, Rys Coiro, Ryan Hurst, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, and Brooke Lyons.
Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character “Simon” in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City. The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent. ❤️💙💜 Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season. We will be donating a portion of the tv show’s profits to @thecameronboycefoundation #cameronboyce #paradisecityshow
