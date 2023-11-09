Paradise awards beach volleyball contract

By Chad Feehan

Allnorth Consultants Limited has landed the contract to prepare facilities that will allow Paradise to host the beach volleyball competition at the 2025 Canada Games at Paradise Park.

Five firms were invited to enter a limited-tender call for engineering and design services for the job, for which two submissions were received.

Allnorth provided the lowest compliant tender price of $37,168.

At this Tuesday’s public council meeting, councillor Glen Carew noted that $15,000 had been allocated in the 2023 budget for engineering services. However, as the work will carry over into 2024 it “will be budgeted accordingly.”

The recommendation to award the contract to Allnorth came from the Canada Games Committee, pending a full review of the bids’ compliance by staff.

In addition to beach volleyball, Paradise will host lacrosse at the Double Ice Complex.

The Games, which are being officially hosted by St. John’s, who is depending on help from its neighbours, including Paradise, will run from August 8th to the 25th, featuring 4,800 athletes, managers, and coaches across 19 sports.

