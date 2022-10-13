Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection

Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its "Paradis" collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun.

Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand's newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.

Founded by creative couple Tess Corvaia and Robert Tilbury, Lack of Color's hats are hand-made around the globe, while the brand ensures sustainable and ethical practices are always kept in mind. Elements of the supply chain are traced to guarantee responsible sourcing, while straw and palm are sustainably grown and re-grown for future use.

Priced from $120 to $160 USD, Lack of Color's Paradis collection is available on the brand's online store.