Parades, flyovers, police and fire honor guards and Scouts salute South Florida veterans

Friday was a day to honor our nation’s veterans, men and women who have put their life on the line to protect our freedoms, our country and who’ve made the world a safer place through their service.

Across South Florida, parades, honor guard salutes and wreath-laying ceremonies were held to honor those who have served in our nation’s Armed Forces as part of the annual Veterans Day commemorations.

The Hialeah Fire Department Honor Guard led the city of Hialeah’s Veterans Day parade as part of the city’s Veterans Day Ceremony held at Veterans Park on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

In Hialeah, honor guards from the city’s police and fire departments led the parade and performed a 21-gun salute as part of the city of Hialeah Veterans Day Ceremony, which included Mayor Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo and the Hialeah City Council. The commemoration, sponsored by Humana, took place at Veterans Park, 290 Palm Ave.

A group of Cuban-American U.S. Army veterans, too, took part including Tony Alvarez and Jorge Luis Rodriguez.

U.S Army Cuban-American veteran Tony Alvarez attends the Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the City of Hialeah at Veterans Park on Friday Nov. 11, 2022.

A group of Cuban-American U.S Army veterans including Jorge Luis Rodriguez (far right), attended the Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the City of Hialeah at Veterans Park on Friday Nov. 11, 2022.

In Miami Beach, the city hosted its 14th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, presented by T-Mobile.

The commemoration included a parade up Ocean Drive that featured members of a U.S. Army marching band, an F-16 flyover, presentation of the colors by the Miami Beach Police and Fire Department Honor Guards, and a moment of silence to honor the First World War Armistice Day tradition.

Miami Beach, FL- Nov. 11, 2022 - Members of a U.S. Army marching band lead the way at Miami Beach’s 14th Annual Veterans Day Parade on Ocean Drive, from Fifth to 15th Street. The festivities also included an F-16 flyover and a picnic at Lummus Park.

More than 2,000 people participated in the parade, including Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, students, businesses, military groups and public officials.

Miami Beach, FL- Nov. 11, 2022 - Members of Cub Scout Troop 65 salute while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance after marching down Ocean Drive during the 14th Annual Veterans Day Parade hosted by the city of Miami Beach. The parade took place on Ocean Drive, from Fifth to 15th streets.

Miami Beach, FL- Nov. 11, 2022 - Ten year-old Kasandra with Girl Scout Troop 1924 shows off her patriotic headband before the start of the 14th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Celebration, hosted by the city of Miami Beach. The parade took place on Ocean Drive, from Fifth to 15th streets.

After the parade, people gathered in Lummus Park off Ocean Drive to watch the All Veteran Parachute Team take to the skies. A wreath-laying ceremony and picnic followed.