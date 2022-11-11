Parades, flyovers, police and fire honor guards and Scouts salute South Florida veterans
Friday was a day to honor our nation’s veterans, men and women who have put their life on the line to protect our freedoms, our country and who’ve made the world a safer place through their service.
Across South Florida, parades, honor guard salutes and wreath-laying ceremonies were held to honor those who have served in our nation’s Armed Forces as part of the annual Veterans Day commemorations.
In Hialeah, honor guards from the city’s police and fire departments led the parade and performed a 21-gun salute as part of the city of Hialeah Veterans Day Ceremony, which included Mayor Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo and the Hialeah City Council. The commemoration, sponsored by Humana, took place at Veterans Park, 290 Palm Ave.
A group of Cuban-American U.S. Army veterans, too, took part including Tony Alvarez and Jorge Luis Rodriguez.
In Miami Beach, the city hosted its 14th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, presented by T-Mobile.
The commemoration included a parade up Ocean Drive that featured members of a U.S. Army marching band, an F-16 flyover, presentation of the colors by the Miami Beach Police and Fire Department Honor Guards, and a moment of silence to honor the First World War Armistice Day tradition.
More than 2,000 people participated in the parade, including Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, students, businesses, military groups and public officials.
After the parade, people gathered in Lummus Park off Ocean Drive to watch the All Veteran Parachute Team take to the skies. A wreath-laying ceremony and picnic followed.