Parades, community service and Kamala Harris’ husband at breakfast among MLK events

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, 1929. He would have turned 94.

On Monday, the national holiday to honor the slain civil rights leader, events will be held throughout South Florida to commemorate his legacy.

Here is a sampling:

Miami-Dade

5000 Role Models’ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast: Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast, which will take place at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Miami Beach Convention Center Grand Ballroom, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Other speakers include Phillip Davis, prime minister of The Bahamas; U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, D-Miami; and Ellery and Johnny Brown, parents of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, among others.

A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.: An evening of essays, poetry, and music featuring 18 South Florida musicians; 8 p.m. Jan. 16; Unitarian Universalist Miami, 7701 SW 76 Ave., Miami. $20. https://bit.ly/3H27DSi.

Liberty City MLK Parade: The 46th Annual MLK Parade event begins at 11 a.m. Jan. 16, with a planned eight-mile route from Northwest 54th Street and 10th Avenue to 32nd Avenue. The parade will feature floats; police and military units; historic pioneers; high school and college marching bands; dance and drill teams; equestrians; classic and exotic cars; motorcycles; and civic, church, community, and veteran groups. https://bit.ly/3Xq0aSn.

Stand For Something: Join the YMCA of South Florida for a day “on” by serving the community; 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 16; Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 NW 28th St., Miami. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/33xVsLD.

BROWARD

Tamarac Unity March: The march begins at Tamarac Park and concludes at Tamarac City Hall, at 7525 NW 88th Ave. The celebration features traditional African drum and dance performances by Ashanti Cultural Arts, health screenings and a storybook corner for children. Ciara L. Bostick, author, professor and community activist, will be the keynote speaker. Light refreshments available; 9 a.m. Jan. 16; Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Dr. A free shuttle service is available to Tamarac Park. Free. For more information, visit www.Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents or call 954-597-3620.

Stand For Something: Join the YMCA of South Florida for a day “on” by serving the community; 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 16; Provident Park, 1412 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/33xVsLD.

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival: A fun-filled day of food, music and a kids zone. Culminates with the annual parade around Sherman Circle. Grand Marshall is R&B artist Michael Stirling; 11 a.m. Jan. 16; Lakeshore Park, 8501 S. Sherman Cir., Miramar. Free. https://bit.ly/3XcKdiL.