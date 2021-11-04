Yet another round of downpours plagues the B.C. coast to see out the week

There'll be no drying out for the B.C. coast as we move to the second half of the week. A brief lull in the downpours came to an end Wednesday night, and is set to continue through to Friday for most areas. The rain will be accompanied by periods of strong winds and colder air, with single-digit high temperatures causing snow levels to drop for the coastal ranges. There is good news, however, as the second half of the month will see an end to the persistent rainy weather, with a drier and milder pattern set to take shape. For a more detailed look, see below.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: TREADMILL OF LOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS BRINGS REPEATED WAVES OF RAIN

A brief respite from the downpours Wednesday was short-lived: The next round of moisture hove into view later in the day, with the system itself set to arrive in the overnight hours.

There'll still be no letup Thursday, as unsettled conditions persist, and indeed may continue into Friday.

In all, by the end of the week, much of the region will be thoroughly drenched, with totals of 50-100 mm over the course of these systems not out of the question. Western Vancouver Island, in fact, could pick up more than 200 mm of rain, depending on elevation and rain shadow effects.

BCRainLR (2)

As the upper trough digs in over the coast, colder air will filter in as well. This will bring single-digit high temperatures all the way to sea level, and cause snow levels to drop for the coastal ranges.

This could mean significant accumulations all the way down to pass levels, as well as a jumpstart to the snow pack for many of the slopes.

BCFreezingLevel

Very difficult, to near impossible, travel is expected through some of the mountain passes. Alpine snow totals of 50-100 cm are likely, with localized totals possibly exceeding one metre.

LOOK AHEAD: RAINY PATTERN CONTINUES THROUGH SECOND WEEK OF NOVEMBER, DRYING OUT FOR LATTER HALF

Next week will be quite similar for B.C., with more periods of rain, heavy at times will continue through next week with an abundance of snow to the alpine regions and to many ski areas.

As we progress through the second half of November, a milder and drier pattern is expected for B.C., which is expected to dominate through the month of December as well.

