Parade Launches Its First-Ever Bra

Parade continues to break barriers in the intimates industry as the Gen Z-loved brand is launching its first-ever collection of bras. Providing an antidote to the often exclusionary lingerie market, the new CloudLift bras prioritize comfort and support without leaving style behind.

Reflecting on the monumental release with Hypebae, founder Cami Téllez shares, "I grew up going to the mall in New Jersey and being told to "add two cups" to my bra size -- I knew this hyper-sexualized, one-note idea of sexiness was fundamentally misaligned with what I knew about myself and the people around me. I started Parade to change that -- to create an underwear brand that was sustainable, inclusive and celebrated all of us. Three years later, we're launching our first-ever bra, one that's made from certified-recycled materials, has the most flexible and weightless CloudLift support system and is actually fun to wear. It's a full-circle moment for me and hopefully an opportunity for our entire community of tens of thousands of people to find bras they'll actually want to wear."

Arriving in four new silhouettes -- T-shirt, triangle, plunge and balconette, the drop features a wide array of sizes, ranging from 32A to 46G. Unique to Parade, the CloudLift system merges the buttery softness of the brand's fan-favorite bralettes, wrapping ultra-flexible wire in the lightweight fabric, offering structure and shape.

Starting at $44 USD, Parade's new collection of bras is available on the brand's online store. Take a peek at the campaign in the gallery above.