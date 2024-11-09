Para-athlete represents Jersey at inclusive camp

A para-athlete from Jersey is set to represent the island at an inclusive training camp in Mauritius this weekend.

Discus thrower Rachel Leck, 28, will be Jersey's first athlete representative on a Commonwealth Sports GAPS training camp, the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey (CGAJ) said.

GAPS camp is a Commonwealth Games Federation initiative which promotes inclusive sporting pathways, CGAJ said.

Ms Leck, who has cerebral palsy, said she was "incredibly honoured" to represent the island on the programme as she "prepares for the 2026 Commonwealth Games".

'Well deserved'

According to Commonwealth Sport, the programme was designed to provide para-athletes with access to skills, knowledge and resources to aid their personal development and training as they prepare for competition.

Ms Leck said: “I am hoping to use this opportunity to highlight and grow para-sports in our community.

“I hope to share what I learn back in Jersey, to help strengthen and expand para-athletics and para-sports in the Jersey community.”

CGAJ vice-president Jean Cross said the association was "proud" to have an athlete selected.

"The invite is testament to the time and effort Rachel has put in together in recent months, and it truly is well deserved," she said.

“We hope this will provide Rachel with a platform to develop further, while also inspiring other athletes in Jersey, in all sports.”

The event, hosted by the Mauritius Commonwealth Games Association, takes place between 4 and 13 November.

