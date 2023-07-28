France's Macron, 'champion of forest nations', announces initiative to preserve forests

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday a partnership to "remunerate" Papua New Guinea for its efforts to preserve the primary forest. The first of its kind, the deal is an environmental model that France wants to see reproduced elsewhere.

The French president was given a tour of Varirata National Park, near Port-Moresby, in the company of Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape on Friday.

The visit was part of Emmanuel Macron's South Pacific tour that has included stops in New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

Rich in minerals and other natural resources and close to the main maritime routes, Papua New Guinea has become a key issue in the strategic standoff between Western nations and China.

Faced with Beijing's growing influence in the region, the United States is betting on defense cooperation and has signed a security pact with Port-Moresby.

France, unable to compete with these two superpowers militarily, has decided to emphasise the environment, as Macron explained Thursday in Vanuatu by detailing the country's "Indo-Pacific strategy".

"[Primary forests represent]14 percent of the surface of the globe, 75 percent of what we call irrecoverable carbon. That is to say that when we deforest, we burn, we release the carbon and that's taking a huge step backwards," Macron said.

Get private sector onboard

However, he noted, while the international community is already financing reforestation efforts, "there was absolutely no economic model to help preserve this".



