Papi Chulo, Latin Music Event Organizers Expand Geographical Footprints to the USA and South America

Major Tours Lined Up for the Coming Months in Columbia, Miami, and other North American Cities

Roermond, Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papi Chulo is a Dutch event organization company specializing in Latin and Caribbean music events. It was just a couple of years ago Daniel Kingma, the founder stumbled upon a documentary about the Buena Vista Social Club and was instantly intoxicated by Latin Music. It was this instant passion that led him to start this company. Papi Chulo has been conducting music events across Europe thereby gaining immense popularity and success. They are now coming to the USA and South America to enthrall the audiences and Latin music lovers. These event organizers have major events lined up for the coming months in Columbia, Miami, and six other North American Cities. In 2022, they plan to organize events across Spain, Germany, Italy, and Belgium with popular locations being Ibiza, Valencia, Berlin, and Munich. They currently run a weekly club night in Ibiza along with indoor and outdoor festivals all over Europe.

Kingma hails from the Netherlands but his passion to learn more about Latin Music and South American culture was so profound that he decided to live in Spain. He spent three years studying event organization before organizing the events himself. With this knowledge and expertise, Daniel wanted to give something new, inspiring and joyful to his people back in the Netherlands. And so, the company although started with humble beginnings in 2018, it hardly took any time for it to soar. This goes to show that music is something that brings people together and Latin music truly has the power and the charisma to attract folks irrespective of geographical boundaries, culture, language, and age. The Papi Chulo parties have gained a reputation for being the most grooving events of all. No guest would sit or standstill as the vibes are too tempting and irresistible. “That is the best thing there is for me and my team. That you feel like the party will never end with those wonderful Latin vibes. We will go on”, says Daniel.

Just as Papi Chulo was basking in the glory and was busy planning their future events for the much anticipated 2020, Covid-19 appeared out of nowhere. It not only put all plans on hold but the current events also had to be stopped due to the lockdown restrictions. Daniel and his team decided to take advantage of the situation and make the best use of the internet and social media. They have spent the year building and expanding their international network, optimized the team as well as the overall event experience. They set up a record label, a music publishing company, and a YouTube channel with live sets from Tribal Kush, Afro Bros, and many others. They have also collaborated with emerging artists from around the world, released their music, and gave them a platform to popularize their work. A series of shows have been added which will be showcased in the US and Latin America this fall. Papi Chulo has also added new locations to the current countries to reach a wider audience.

Papi Chulo is an event organizer from the Netherlands specializing in Latin and Caribbean music events in Europe. In just two years, the company has organized over 150 events across 30 cities in 4 countries with over 80,000 visitors attending these events from all around the world. Founded by Daniel Kingma, a Latin music lover, Papi Chulo consists of a multicultural team with a worldwide network connecting artists, DJs, producers, even and project managers.

