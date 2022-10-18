Papers urge Tory Party to deal with ‘lame duck’ Liz Truss

Meg Hill, PA
·3 min read

Liz Truss and the Conservative Party are facing increasing pressure from the British press early in the week following a Monday that saw the Prime Minister’s platform dramatically binned by her new Chancellor.

The Sun dubs Liz Truss the “ghost PM” across its front and uses its editorial to call for the party to consider installing Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace as PM.

“The great office of Prime Minister was yesterday reduced to an unedifying game of ghost-hunting,” it says.

“So what happens next? The thought of a broken PM having to appear at PMQs tomorrow is almost tragic. Yet allies insist she wants to fight on — and Tory MPs have no clear plan to replace her.

“What is not needed now is either an election, or another interminable leadership contest.

“If Truss cannot quickly sort herself out, the grown-ups need to get in a room with 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady and agree a peaceful transition to a sensible figure like Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace.”

The Daily Mail’s political editor, Jason Groves, writes Ms Truss is “in office, but not in power” across the paper’s front, a reference to the appearance of Government control moving into the new Chancellor’s hands.

Inside, the newspaper’s editorial goes further, urging “wise Tories” to decide swiftly the fate of the PM if she is in fact a “lame duck”.

“It’s time for the wise men and women of the Conservative Party to decide whether the loss of confidence in Miss Truss is terminal,” it writes.

“If it is, they must come to a solution – and fast – that can command the support of MPs and the millions of Tory voters looking on in horror.”

The paper also rails against Mr Hunt, who it says has been installed “in a carefully choreographed coup d’etat” by the party’s “anti-Boris, anti-Truss faction”.

“The reality is, there is no point in any Conservative government unless it stands for lower taxes, a smaller state, more efficient public services and higher growth than the Labour opposition could deliver,” it adds.

The Daily Telegraph takes a more cautious line, with an editorial that gives Ms Truss more room for survival than other Conservative Party-aligned papers.

“The Prime Minister’s only hope of avoiding the ignominy of becoming the shortest-serving occupant of the post since George Canning in 1827 rests on whether Conservative MPs are willing to give her the breathing space to continue in No 10,” it said.

The Daily Express gives precedence to Ms Truss’s apology on its front, but inside the paper’s deputy political editor Martyn Brown writes: “Let us make no bones about it, Jeremy Hunt is now operating as the de facto Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian writes that the Prime Minister’s “fading premiership won’t be missed”.

“Is the Conservative party a sinking ship? Events on Monday suggest so,” it says.

“The captain, Liz Truss, was missing from the deck for much of the afternoon. Her second in command had been thrown overboard last week after a disastrous mini-budget.

“To right Ms Truss’s listing ship of government, the new first mate and chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, dumped the ballast of her tax changes.”

The paper continues: “Ms Truss has not left her party. But it appears to have left her.”

Latest Stories

  • Who Will Take Over From Liz Truss If She Is Ousted As Tory Leader?

    With the PM on the brink, here are the runners and riders who could replace her in No.10.

  • U.S. says Iran supplying drones to Russia violates U.N. resolution

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States agrees with British and French assessments that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers, U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday. "Earlier today our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs (for) Russia is a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231," Patel told reporters, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones.

  • Flooding in Nigeria Kills More Than 600 People

    More than 600 people have died and over one million were displaced as a result of flooding in Nigeria by October 16, the country’s Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said.Umar Farouq said that more than 2,504,000 people have been affected by the floods, with over 203,000 houses damaged and 332,000 hectares (820,390 acres) damaged.Umar Farouq called for the evacuation of residents in the states of Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa, as these states are at risk of flooding up until November.This footage from Twitter user @kapitalkay shows severe flooding on the route from Bayelsa to Port Harcourt. Credit: @kapitalkay via Storyful

  • EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

    In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike. Known as “the poor man's cruise missile,” the flying death machines can flood any combat theater much more cheaply. Russia’s unleashing of successive waves of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine has multiple goals — taking out key targets, crushing morale, and ultimately draining the enemy's war chest and weapons as they try to take them out.

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost