What the papers say – September 7

Brexit deal talks and reactions to Extinction Rebellion protests figure prominently amongst an array of topics on the Monday front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a 38-day deadline to achieve a Brexit deal or Britain will walk away from negotiations without one.

And Mr Johnson insists a no-deal breakaway can still be a “good outcome” for the UK, according to The Times and the Daily Express.

Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect wanted over a two-hour knife rampage in Birmingham which left one man dead and seven people injured.

But the Financial Times says the UK has a plan to undermine the withdrawal treaty, which is threatening Brexit talks.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads on its own campaign to “get Britain flying again”, and Priti Patel’s vow to take a sterner stance against Extinction Rebellion protesters.

Ministers are reviewing plans to halve the quarantine period to boost the economy and save jobs. Insiders say the Department for Transport is 'rattled' by mounting Tory anger and officials are now looking at options to reduce quarantine to eight days.

The i says the Prime Minister has also warned of a crackdown on “disruptive protests”.

Metro leads on the Birmingham stabbing spree, calling it a “two-hour reign of terror”.

The Guardian reports experts are warning the Government has “lost control” of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Daily Mirror splashes with an apparent dispute between Marcus Rashford and a “heartless and clueless” Tory MP, Kevin Hollinrake, over the footballer’s campaign against child hunger.

And the Daily Star says Britain’s weather is about to warm up again.