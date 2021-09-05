What the papers say – September 5

The resignation of a senior aide to Prince Charles and tension within the Government over tax plans feature prominently in the Sunday papers.

The Mail on Sunday reports the Prince of Wales’s closest aide Michael Fawcett has resigned over claims he offered to help secure a knighthood for a major Saudi donor to Charles’s charity.

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: Charles aide told Saudi donor: we’ll help you get knighthood #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2J4Ilgro8R — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 4, 2021

The Sunday Times splashes with the same story, while also reporting Grenfell Tower is to be torn down due to safety fears.

SUNDAY TIMES: Charles aides fixed CBE for Saudi tycoon who gave £1.5m #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/buA024Eh28 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 4, 2021

The Sunday Telegraph says senior Conservatives are “at war” over proposals for a health and care levy which Boris Johnson says will save the NHS, but which some Tories have called “idiotic”.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Tories at war over ‘idiotic’ tax increase'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/GAv8o81T0M — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 4, 2021

And the Sunday Express says Tory MPs fear a “voter revolt” over the tax and planned changes to pensions.

Story continues

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Tory MPs fear voter revolt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HQ11afsY9a — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, The Observer says a row over how to fund social care threatens to “engulf” the Labour Party this weekend.

And The Independent says Number 10 is plotting to stop Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stealing the limelight at the coming Cop26 conference with talk of independence.

As many as 2,000 British children per day may be coming down with “agonising cases of long Covid”, says the Sunday People, as debate continues over vaccinations for 12-15 year olds.

Tomorrow's front page: Long Covid hell for 2000 kids per day https://t.co/Tm0mgrlXLq #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LumEjo1wXG — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) September 4, 2021

The Sunday Mirror says some older teens currently have to endure a five-hour trip to be vaccinated.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on claims the romance between Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed was “fake” and staged for the cameras.