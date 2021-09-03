What the papers say – September 3
Extra doses to protect against coronavirus, Afghanistan and pet problems are splashed across the front pages.
The Daily Express reports all over-50s are in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster within weeks.
But Professor Peter Openshaw warns in the Daily Mirror that the move may have come too late to avoid an “autumn spike” in infections.
The Sun says “frustrated” ministers have urged scientists to “get on” with approving vaccines for teenagers and boosters for over-50s.
Former Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill is quoted on the front of The Guardian as saying the UK and its allies have no coherent plan to deal with the a “huge refugee crisis” expected to follow the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
The Independent cites charities warning that there is no housing for 6,000 Afghan refugees in the UK.
Meanwhile, the Government is considering a tax rise to fund its long-promised social care reforms, according to The Times and The Daily Telegraph.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Tax rise for 25m to pay for social care'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Metro reports 1.66 million advertised jobs are unfilled as nurses and carers join HGV drivers and hospitality staff in Britain’s shortage of workers.
Pet abduction will be made a criminal offence under Government plans to crackdown on dognappers, the Daily Mail says.
A representative of the owner of British Gas tells the Financial Times record high natural gas prices could rise even further if the UK experiences a prolonged or particularly cold winter.
And the Daily Star says cats “are suffering from deadly diseases caused by the stress of lockdown”.
