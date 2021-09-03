What the papers say – September 3

Extra doses to protect against coronavirus, Afghanistan and pet problems are splashed across the front pages.

The Daily Express reports all over-50s are in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster within weeks.

Tomorrow's front page: Millions to get booster jabs#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b9ss5aFCNr — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 2, 2021

But Professor Peter Openshaw warns in the Daily Mirror that the move may have come too late to avoid an “autumn spike” in infections.

The Sun says “frustrated” ministers have urged scientists to “get on” with approving vaccines for teenagers and boosters for over-50s.

Tomorrow's front page: Frustrated ministers urge scientists to get on with approving vaccines for teens and booster jabs for over-50s https://t.co/kCwF43bSnX pic.twitter.com/Ki32ca1IWx — The Sun (@TheSun) September 2, 2021

Former Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill is quoted on the front of The Guardian as saying the UK and its allies have no coherent plan to deal with the a “huge refugee crisis” expected to follow the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Guardian front page, Friday 3 September 2021: West ‘has no coherent plan’ for Afghan refugee disaster pic.twitter.com/f1SHG77ElN — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 2, 2021

The Independent cites charities warning that there is no housing for 6,000 Afghan refugees in the UK.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: No housing for 6,000 Afghan refugees in UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bJGzOkLzhU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Government is considering a tax rise to fund its long-promised social care reforms, according to The Times and The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tax rise for 25m to pay for social care'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/B8cvF9TsQI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 2, 2021

Metro reports 1.66 million advertised jobs are unfilled as nurses and carers join HGV drivers and hospitality staff in Britain’s shortage of workers.

Pet abduction will be made a criminal offence under Government plans to crackdown on dognappers, the Daily Mail says.

A representative of the owner of British Gas tells the Financial Times record high natural gas prices could rise even further if the UK experiences a prolonged or particularly cold winter.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday September 3 https://t.co/HXMPxSoEIp pic.twitter.com/6JuhIFNeST — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 2, 2021

And the Daily Star says cats “are suffering from deadly diseases caused by the stress of lockdown”.