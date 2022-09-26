What the papers say – September 26

Tax cuts cast as both a necessary “boost” for families and as “immoral” for helping the wealthy are the main story as the working week begins.

The Daily Mail casts the Chancellor’s plans as “Kwasi’s boost for families”, but The Times writes millions of public sector workers face a two-year pay squeeze before the next general election.

THE TIMES: Pay pain for workers as public sector squeezed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SiimVPmikz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 25, 2022

Backbench Tory MPs tell the i that colleagues have “definite concerns” after the market reacted poorly to last week’s tax cuts, while the Financial Times reports the Government and traders are braced for the pound to experience further turbulence.

Monday's front page: Tory jitters as Kwasi Kwarteng pledges extra new tax cuts#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3AZXSb2pGY — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 25, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 26 September https://t.co/Tfk4FCQjoH pic.twitter.com/FYTStW2a6b — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 25, 2022

The Prime Minister is quoted in the Daily Express as saying the cuts are about building “the most successful economy”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to reinstate the top rate of income tax and use the resulting billions of pounds to bolster the NHS and other public services, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 26 September 2022 – Starmer: I will reinstate 45p tax to back public services pic.twitter.com/Jf2bG8qRC2 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 25, 2022

Metro casts the differing approaches of the Government and opposition as “tax wars”, with a composite image of Sir Keir and Liz Truss facing off.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 TAX WARS 🔴 Starmer to reverse cuts in top tax rate…🔴 As Tories say more on way in new year #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/svXipKRfYq — Metro (@MetroUK) September 25, 2022

The Independent reports Sir Keir will resist pressure from within his party to reverse Ms Truss’s 1p cut for basic-rate taxpayers due to fears it could cripple Labour at the next election.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Starmer fears reversing tax cuts will cost election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lgZ7dz9avE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 25, 2022

Ex-England footballer Gary Neville, who will speak at Labour’s conference on Monday, tells the Daily Mirror that tax cuts for the rich are “immoral”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the White House has warned Russia faces “catastrophic consequences” if it deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'US will take ‘catastrophic’ action if Putin uses nuclear weapons' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/2LBgS0HQBE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 25, 2022

And the Daily Star continues the story of This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby allegedly jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall earlier this month.