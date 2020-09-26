What the papers say – September 26

The papers are led by the death of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana, who was shot by a handcuffed suspect in the early hours of Friday.
The Times reports Sgt Ratana was shot in the chest by a 23-year-old man, despite the suspect having his hands secured behind his back.
The Times 26/9/20 Sergeant Matiu Ratana with his partner, Sue Bushby, was shot dead yesterday at Croydon custody centre, south London.
Meanwhile the Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with the suspect having previously been referred to the Government’s anti-extremism Prevent programme.
Saturday's Daily Mail front page
Tomorrow's front page – Police Killer Was on Terror Watch List
Tomorrow's front page: Cop's killer gunman was 'on terror risk list'
Elsewhere, the i weekend reports students around the nation have expressed anger over multiple universities being forced into lockdown over Covid-19 outbreaks.
Saturday's front page: Student anger at campus lockdowns
And The Guardian says the University and College Union has warned face-to-face teaching should be halted until the Government fixes its test-and-trace system.
Saturday's GUARDIAN: "Universities urged to drop all face-to-face teaching"
The Government is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to enable families to meet over Christmas, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: "Ministers' plan to save Christmas at all costs"
Read here: https://t.co/IGUIAUzQvQ
The FT Weekend reports economists have predicted one million people will lose their jobs by the end of the year.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday September 26
And the Daily Star says Eastenders actor Pete Beale wants his long-dead character to return to the show.
Tomorrow's front page – Pete Beale: Bring Me Back From The Dead
