What the papers say – September 23

Reactions to the Prime Minister’s announcement of new pandemic measures dominate the papers.
The Daily Mail outlines the latest “draconian orders” which include 10pm pub curfews, a U-turn over home working and new fines.
Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/17bcfim5EY
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 22, 2020
The Daily Express says the Prime Minister has appealed to the country to summon “discipline, resolve and the spirit of togetherness” to avoid a widespread loss of life this winter.
Tomorrow's front page: Our destiny is in our own hands#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/PjHGGiNbCJ pic.twitter.com/seLkFEBks2
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 22, 2020
Boris Johnson is quoted in The Daily Telegraph as saying the fight against the virus “is by no means over”, while he adds in Metro and The Independent the latest crackdown could last at least six months.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'There are difficult months to come. The fight against Covid is by no means over'#TomorrowsPapersToday #coronavirus https://t.co/j2MdrcrZ28 pic.twitter.com/n340ssGDZZ
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 22, 2020
Wednesday's front page:RULE OF 6 MONTHS#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/iXwks2e7zZ
— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) September 22, 2020
Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Six more months” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zjUt7jSlkU
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 22, 2020
The Financial Times reports Mr Johnson has warned of a “perilous” time in the months ahead, with The Times quoting him as saying it will be a “struggle humanity will win”.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, London edition, for Wednesday 23 September 2020 pic.twitter.com/kaUVg6Nexs
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 22, 2020
'A struggle humanity will win'#TomorrowsPapersToday @AllieHBNews pic.twitter.com/9lTew37QQN
— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 22, 2020
The public must follow the new rules or “risk a second lockdown”, the PM says in The Guardian, which adds that the Chancellor is considering replacing the furlough scheme with German-style wage subsidies.
Guardian front page, Wednesday 23 September 2020: Follow new restrictions or risk a second lockdown, Johnson warns pic.twitter.com/rM2LvmXbfU
— The Guardian (@guardian) September 22, 2020
But leading scientists have warned Mr Johnson the latest restrictions “won’t cut infection rate”, according to the i.
Boris Johnson told: new rules won't cut infection rate, as he announces new restrictions
Wednesday's front page#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cqrSXPytSc
— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 22, 2020
The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, says the Prime Minister is “in last chance saloon”, with the Daily Star pointing out the changes in the Government’s guidance.
Tomorrow's front page: Boris in last chance saloon #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/IbxL79Sio6 pic.twitter.com/p88t8vsUyk
— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 22, 2020
Tomorrow's front page: https://t.co/DlReA3byLM#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ODRo1arDC4
— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 22, 2020