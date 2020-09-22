What the papers say – September 22

Boris Johnson’s expected announcement of harsh new restrictions to address the nation’s surging number of coronavirus cases leads today’s front pages.
The Guardian, Financial Times and The Independent report the Prime Minister is set to announce a 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants in a bid to curb a dramatic rise in Covid-19 infections.
The Daily Mail says the PM will also encourage people to return to working from home where possible, while different households are likely to be banned from mixing, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Times reports the nation’s Covid-19 alert system has been raised to its second-highest level.
The i leads with a warning the UK could face 50,000 new cases a day within weeks without the implementation of tougher measures.
The Daily Telegraph says the imminent restrictions mark the beginning of a “second shutdown”.
And the Daily Express reports the PM will call for a “united front” amid the new restrictions.
Elsewhere, the Metro says Tory MP Danny Kruger has been caught using public transport without a mask.
And the prospect of a second shutdown has sparked another wave of panic buying, according to the Daily Star.
