What the papers say – September 17

The nation’s papers are led by the Queen’s children standing guard at her coffin.

The Sun reports King Charles, his siblings and the people of Britain came together in the sombre vigil on Friday night to “say farewell”.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles and the people of Britain come together at vigil by the coffin of the Queenhttps://t.co/xObSIZDCxj pic.twitter.com/780OGavVAP — The Sun (@TheSun) September 16, 2022

The same story features on the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, with the latter carrying the headline: “One Nation.”

The wait-time for mourners to pay their respects stretched to 24 hours on Friday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Devotion to duty'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/TX61v9jI6E — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 16, 2022

The Daily Star says the wait was so long a second queue was formed of people waiting to join the main queue.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports human rights defenders have slammed plans by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit London to pay his respects to the Queen.

Guardian front page, Saturday 17 September 2022: Saudi prince's visit 'is a stain on Queen's memory' pic.twitter.com/gkbL5pF7O2 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 16, 2022

And the FT Weekend says the pound has hit a 37-year low against the US dollar.