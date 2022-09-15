What the papers say – September 15

Britain’s newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning of the Queen, with every paper showing the royal family delivering her coffin to Westminster Hall.

“Your nation stands with you, Ma’am,” reads the Daily Express‘s front page.

Front page: Your nation stands with you, Ma'am #TomorrowsPapersToday Mourners weep as they pay respect to the late monarch: https://t.co/xHsjMtYncu pic.twitter.com/1R9djkHB19 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 14, 2022

The i, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and Daily Mail splash with scenes from the building.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Nation's turn to say farewell'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/asFvnCukN3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 14, 2022

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Britain lines up to say farewell to the Queen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/36lgsNLIjz — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 14, 2022

Thursday’s Daily MAIL: “She lies at peace as her people bid solemn farewells” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dxtwWEn6rW — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 14, 2022

While The Sun, Daily Star and the Daily Mirror focus on the grieving royal family.

Story continues

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports from the recently-freed Ukrainian city that endured months of Russian occupation.

Guardian front page, Thursday 15 September 2022 – 'People disappeared': Izium recalls horror of occupation pic.twitter.com/N6G6pTz70h — The Guardian (@guardian) September 14, 2022

And the Financial Times writes that Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap the bankers’ bonus cap to boost the economy.