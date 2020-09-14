What the papers say – September 14

The row over the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU is splashed across the nation’s front pages on Monday, along with the coronavirus and other health concerns.

The Guardian says Boris Johnson faces a “showdown” as criticism from within the Conservatives’ ranks over the Brexit bill continues to grow.

Guardian front page, Monday 14 September 2020 No 10 faces showdown as Tory rebellion over Brexit bill grows pic.twitter.com/VrB31QgTTi — The Guardian (@guardian) September 13, 2020

Leading the criticism is former attorney-general Geoffrey Cox, who The Times reports has said the Prime Minister risks unconscionable harm by ripping up the UK’s agreement with Brussels.

The i leads on the new rules coming into force limiting gatherings to six people, while Metro reports a 19-year-old student has been fined £10,000 for hosting a party which broke social distancing regulations.

Monday's front page: We must all act fast to stop Covid#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/FEz6xMyPh7 pic.twitter.com/nZdkA2hK08 — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 13, 2020

MONDAY’S METRO: Fined £10k as party breaks Covid rules #tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eDo41OZ3VN — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 13, 2020

The UK has been issued its “final virus warning” that a second peak of Covid-19 infections will occur within months unless the Government’s test and trace “fiasco” is fixed, according to the Daily Mirror.

GPs have been warned they must see patients “face to face” or risk investigation for attempting to “shut out” people by using remote services, The Daily Telegraph reports.

MONDAY’S METRO: Fined £10k as party breaks Covid rules #tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eDo41OZ3VN — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 13, 2020

New research in The Independent shows tens of thousands of people have been forced to rely on food banks for the first time during the pandemic, with record demand predicted for the winter.

MONDAY’S INDEPENDENT: Food banks set for record demand as furlough ends #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mUhGjNDO5w — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 13, 2020

Britain’s biggest cancer charity, Cancer Research UK, may have to sack 1,500 scientists due to a “Covid funding crisis”, the Daily Express says.

MONDAY’S DAILY EXPRESS: Lives at risk in cancer research cash crisis #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kR7TdvQBd6 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 13, 2020

The Daily Mail cites NHS data as showing hospital admissions for seven major non-coronavirus illnesses fell by 173,000 between March and June compared to the previous year.

And the Financial Times says SoftBank executives have renewed discussions about taking the Japanese technology conglomerate private.