What the papers say – September 12
The front pages carry a range of stories focusing on a royal in trouble, pandemic developments and the latest on the late alpaca Geronimo.
The Sunday Times is one of many papers to feature a photograph of the victorious Emma Raducanu, with the masthead also claiming Charles “offered to meet murky Russian donor”.
Sunday TIMES: "Charles offered to meet murky Russian donor"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week announce the rolling back of numerous “intrusive” pandemic laws, says the Sunday Express.
Sunday EXPRESS: "PM To Ease Virus Laws"

The Observer reports Covid jabs for 12-15 year olds are “set to start in two weeks” under Government plans.


Hundreds of thousands of long Covid patients have been unable to access NHS clinics dedicated to treating the condition, according to The Independent.
Sunday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "Long Covid patients miss out on promised care"

The Sunday Telegraph covers Whitehall analysis showing the National Insurance increase “could result in the breakdown of families and deter companies from hiring new staff”.
Sunday TELEGRAPH: " 'Poll tax 2.0' will harm jobs and families, Treasury's own experts admit"

The Sunday Mirror reports Labour has called for an investigation over lobbying after Home Secretary Priti Patel allegedly held a “secret meeting” with a billionaire.
Tomorrow's front page: Tory lobbying storm – Priti breaks rules again

A nine-year-old boy called Nathaniel gives a thumbs-up from his Great Ormond Street Hospital bed and expresses his thanks to fundraising readers of Sunday People after he was declared cancer-free.
Tomorrow's front page: Thanks to you I am free of cancer

And the Daily Star Sunday covers “fury” after alpaca Geronimo was “refused a funeral”.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Geronimo body snatchers'
