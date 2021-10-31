What the papers say – October 31

The ongoing dispute between the UK and France over fishing rights is among the stories being covered in Sunday’s papers.

An appeal from Boris Johnson for Brussels to “rein in” France leads The Sunday Telegraph, with the PM complaining about “France’s aggressive rhetoric” over the rights of fishing boats.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Johnson demands EU rein in Macron'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/qvAYgsKSc2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 30, 2021

“It’s Boris the Gladiator!” is the headline in the Sunday Express, riffing on Mr Johnson being in Rome as he “hit back at French attempts to intimidate the UK”.

But leading scientists have called on Mr Johnson and his French counterpart to declare a ceasefire in their dispute or risk overshadowing the Cop26 summit on climate change, writes The Observer.

And The Independent quotes the chairman of the Climate Change Committee saying the UK has “let down the world’s poorest nations” by not securing global funding for those hardest hit by climate change.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: UK failing poor nations on climate, warns adviser #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dPwjArKjnm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 30, 2021

And the Sunday People has a call from Ricky Gervais who wants to see a ban on the importation of hunt trophies.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times writes a British soldier accused of killing a woman while training in Kenya “joked about the murder on Facebook with fellow squaddies”.

SUNDAY TIMES: Soldier suspect joked about Kenya murder #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CkUIv30LhQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 30, 2021

The Mail on Sunday writes the personal details of world leaders, Hollywood stars and tycoons have been “plundered” in what the paper calls a “massive cyber heist”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Massive cyber heist rocks high -society jewelled Graff #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RWw7aopjq4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 30, 2021

The Sunday Mirror carries a story from the Pride of Britain Awards with Ed Sheeran performing a duet with the winner of the Child of Courage award, seven-year-old Harmonie-Rose Allen.

And the Daily Star Sunday says David Jason feels his favourite role was Danger Mouse as opposed to his turn as Del Boy in Only Fools And Horses.