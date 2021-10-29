What the papers say – October 29
The dramatic escalation of a diplomatic row over post-Brexit fishing rights leads many of the papers.
France’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office after a British scallop trawler captain was detained as part of the dispute, according to The Daily Telegraph.
📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Johnson summons French ambassador over fish row'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/JaQxNHrvVa
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 28, 2021
Metro describes it as a “kick in the scallops”, in a headline echoed by the Daily Star which also expresses “fury at les pirates”.
Friday's front page:
KICK IN THE SCALLOPS#TomorrowsPapersToday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/XDhpvsEtOP
— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) October 28, 2021
Tomorrow's @dailystar #frontpage
- #Ronaldo twin doublehttps://t.co/PoA2R3MO43#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0jHNger9OJ
— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 28, 2021
The Daily Express, The Guardian and the Daily Mail say e-cigarettes could soon be prescribed on the NHS to help smokers quit the habit.
Tomorrow's front page: E-cigarettes on NHS to save lives.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Hv8c8m5J9b
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 28, 2021
Guardian front page, Friday 29 October 2021: NHS to prescribe e-cigarettes in radical plan to cut smoking rates pic.twitter.com/BphHkcgGBt
— The Guardian (@guardian) October 28, 2021
Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/Lt8p8HOdkU
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 28, 2021
Analysts have told The Times millions of households face higher mortgage payments as a result of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “spending splurge”.
THE TIMES: Mortgage and tax bills to increase after budget #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tlgqZRQw9F
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2021
The Daily Mirror decries the “banker’s budget”, while The Independent says economists have warned children and young people face becoming a lost generation amid rising house prices, high taxes, stagnant pay and rising education inequality.
Tomorrow's front page: Perfect storm #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/ISTfh6IDAq pic.twitter.com/LAPwbErxST
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 28, 2021
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Youth face turning into @RishiSunak ‘s lost generation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ixFeKcJG4l
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2021
The i says the Bank of England is under pressure to raise interest rates next week.
I: Return of the squeezed middle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yYinx9MsU1
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 28, 2021
The Financial Times reports the UN climate summit in Glasgow has been “clouded” by China and India’s refusal to tighten emissions targets.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times international edition Friday October 29 https://t.co/FhfSzGJZkK pic.twitter.com/iHc6zRGD4l
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 28, 2021
And The Sun reports Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is expecting twins.
Tomorrow's front page: Cristiano Ronaldo announces he and Georgina Rodriguez are having twins with Man Utd star set to be dad for sixth timehttps://t.co/t3v7x2mRNw pic.twitter.com/NIGjQNUIpr
— The Sun (@TheSun) October 28, 2021
Read More
Talking Point: Is London being forgotten?
Budget Day II: Things Fall Apart