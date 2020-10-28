What the papers say – October 28

The deaths of four migrants during an attempt to cross the English Channel feature among the stories on Wednesday’s front pages.
The Daily Mail and The Independent report a five-year-old, an eight-year-old and two adults died after the vessel they were using sunk off the coast of Dunkirk on Tuesday.
The Guardian also carries the story of the migrant deaths alongside a report on increasing calls for a national lockdown as the UK’s coronavirus death toll passes 60,000.
Staying with the Covid-19 pandemic, The Daily Telegraph leads with concerns the second wave of coronavirus will be “more deadly” than the first.
Meanwhile pressure is continuing to grow on the Prime Minister to reveal exit strategies out of regional lockdowns, according to the i.
The Times reports on the Government’s adviser on food strategy, Henry Dimbleby, announcing plans for a £1.2 billion programme to help feed disadvantaged children.
Metro leads with comments from Walsall council leader Mike Bird that “it doesn’t take a great deal of money to feed a child”.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports HSBC has flagged it may start charging account customers a monthly fee, while the Financial Times says the worst of the pandemic-related economic damage to HSBC and Santander is behind them.
The Daily Mirror says James Bulger’s father has demanded his son’s killer, Jon Venables, “never be freed” from prison.
And the Daily Star leads with vandals defacing the graves of Cilla Black and Ken Dodd.
