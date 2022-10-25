What the papers say – October 25
The Tuesday papers are led by a stern warning from the new Tory leader to his colleagues.
“Unite or die” adorns the fronts of The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times as Rishi Sunak urges the warring factions in his party to come together for the good of the country and the economy.
The Daily Telegraph
'Sunak tells Tories: We must unite or die'


The Guardian: Unite or die – Sunak's warning to Tory MPs


THE TIMES: Rishi Sunak tells Tories: Unite or die

The slogan is also carried by the i and Daily Express.
i newspaper: Unite or die, Sunak tells Tories


Daily Express: 'We must unite or die … and deliver for Britain'

Metro leads with a different comment from Mr Sunak, as he calls his appointment “the greatest privilege” of his life.

HERE COMES THE SUNAK
'It is the greatest privilege of my life to give back to country I owe so much to'

The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak’s primary aim is to get a grip on the economy.
Financial Times

The Daily Mail calls Mr Sunak’s victory in the Conservative leadership race a “new dawn for Britain”, while The Sun leans into the former chancellor’s love of Star Wars with the headline: “The force is with you.”
Daily Mail

The Sun: Tory MPs turn to Star Wars fan Rishi Sunak as 'new hope' without a single vote being cast

However, the Daily Mirror and The Independent both take issue with the method of Mr Sunak’s appointment after his rival candidates, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt, dropped out.
The Mirror: Our new unelected PM

The Independent

And the Daily Star is already questioning how long Mr Sunak is destined for the role.
Daily Star: We'll see if he'll last the month
