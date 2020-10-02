What the papers say – October 2

Friday’s front pages are awash with reaction to Margaret Ferrier’s apology for travelling to London to debate the coronavirus response in Parliament after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.
The Daily Telegraph reports the SNP minister’s actions “broke Covid laws twice”, while the Daily Mail says her 800-mile trip from Scotland to Westminster and back triggered a “major alert” in Parliament.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'MPs took Covid to the Commons'
— The Telegraph
Friday's Daily Mail
— Daily Mail U.K.
Ms Ferrier now faces fines “totalling thousands of pounds”, according to the i.
Friday's front page: MP with Covid-19 broke rules five times
— i newspaper
Elsewhere, The Times leads with accusations that the Foreign Office leaked asylum policies in an attempt to discredit Home Secretary Priti Patel – policies which The Independent says had been branded “illegal, expensive and illogical”.
The Times 2/10/20
— The Times Pictures
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Backlash at ministers' 'inhumane' asylum plans
— Neil Henderson
Coronavirus cases have doubled in most English cities and towns subject to local lockdown measures, according to The Guardian.
Guardian front page, Friday 2 October 2020: Doubts over local lockdown policy as Covid cases double
— The Guardian
The Metro reports Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston has said he will defy the Government’s imminent regional lockdown laws.
METRO: The great lockdown rebellion
— Neil Henderson
The Daily Express carries comments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak that he will not forget the “hidden victims” of the pandemic.
Tomorrow's front page – Rishi: I Won't Forget Hidden Victims of Virus
— Daily Express
George Floyd’s sister has called on Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office in the forthcoming US election, according to the Daily Mirror.
Tomorrow's front page: Don't let my brother George die in vain
— Daily Mirror
The Financial Times reports on some financial issues facing Rolls-Royce.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday October 2
— Financial Times
And the Daily Star leads with comments from US President Donald Trump that McDonald’s chips kept him from going bald.
Tomorrow's front page – An Important Message to British Baldies From the Leader of the Free World: French Fries Saved Me From Being a SLAPHEAD
— Daily Star