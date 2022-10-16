What the papers say – October 16

PA Reporter
·2 min read

The papers on Sunday are led by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget.

The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan.

Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies near his home.

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin