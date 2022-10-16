What the papers say – October 16
The papers on Sunday are led by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s plans for the mini-budget.
The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph and The Independent report the new Chancellor is set to delay Liz Truss’s 1p cut to income tax in a massive overhaul of the Government’s economic plan.
Meanwhile, The Observer and Sunday Express both carry stories on senior Conservatives preparing for talks to oust Ms Truss as PM.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is the leading candidate to replace her, according to the Sunday Mirror.
Elsewhere, Sunday People reports on a possible “huge joint walkout” over the cost-of-living crisis.
And the Daily Star Sunday says Pogues singer Shane MacGowan is scared of fairies near his home.
