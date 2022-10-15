What the papers say – October 15

Reaction to a “day of chaos” in Downing St dominates the nation’s Saturday papers.

The Times, The Independent, FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead with Prime Minister Liz Truss sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and ditching a major chunk of her mini-budget in a bid to rescue her premiership.

Guardian front page, Saturday 15 October 2022: A day of chaos pic.twitter.com/hka6yKgdFR — The Guardian (@guardian) October 14, 2022

The Telegraph, Daily Express and iWeekend report the move has done little to calm Tory rebels, who are plotting to replace Ms Truss as leader “within days”.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Truss clings to power after axing Kwarteng'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/BTtw0BkHtz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 14, 2022

“Time’s up” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail asks: “How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?”

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a typical sideways view of the saga.

And The Sun carries the death of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best-known for his portrayal of Hagrid in Harry Potter.