What the papers say – October 15
Reaction to a “day of chaos” in Downing St dominates the nation’s Saturday papers.
The Times, The Independent, FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead with Prime Minister Liz Truss sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and ditching a major chunk of her mini-budget in a bid to rescue her premiership.
THE TIMES: @trussliz fights for survival #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r1fq2Rzr54
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: @trussliz battles for survival #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/D7gCRoUzJ3
FT UK: @trussliz sacks @KwasiKwarteng in bid to save premiership #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0lstG4m7uY
Guardian front page, Saturday 15 October 2022: A day of chaos pic.twitter.com/hka6yKgdFR
The Telegraph, Daily Express and iWeekend report the move has done little to calm Tory rebels, who are plotting to replace Ms Truss as leader “within days”.
📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Truss clings to power after axing Kwarteng'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/BTtw0BkHtz
Saturday's Front Cover: Vultures circling, but Truss is not for quitting https://t.co/CScZq2OOtV#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3cRiTr3uoh
I WEEKEND: Tory MPS tell @trussliz : ‘It’s over’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sYHmIEZRyX
“Time’s up” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail asks: “How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?”
Saturday's front page: Time's up#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/yVjZFD4bRV pic.twitter.com/avmltMuOJy
Saturday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/tUcgjDIi9B
Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a typical sideways view of the saga.
Saturday's front page: How long can wet lettuce Liz romaine? #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/0ySaVyGFf8 pic.twitter.com/OnUA0BoupL
And The Sun carries the death of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best-known for his portrayal of Hagrid in Harry Potter.
On tomorrow's front page: Film and telly giant Robbie Coltrane died aged 72 after a lifetime bringing joy to millions pic.twitter.com/LwXr1REVb0
