What the papers say – October 14

The continuing discussions around lockdown restrictions and calls for a nationwide ‘circuit-breaker’ lead many of Wednesday’s papers.
The Times reports on pressure being placed on the Prime Minister to impose a two-week full lockdown over the half-term which, according to scientists, would save thousands of lives.
While The Daily Telegraph refers to a “lockdown battle” and said the Prime Minster was attacked from both sides after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pushed for a circuit-breaker, and Conservative MPs rebelled over pub curfews.
The Guardian leads with Sir Keir placing pressure for a temporary lockdown as the death toll from coronavirus rises, and a similar story leads the Financial Times.
The i says the “united front” between No 10 and scientists is “fraying”, while the Independent says Sir Keir has “smashed the political consensus” on Covid-19 by calling for a circuit-breaker.
The Daily Mirror also leads on Labour’s demands.
The Daily Mail leads on comments from the head of Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccines team that facemasks and other measures will be needed until next July.
The Daily Express says that Mr Johnson is planning a “short, sharp” lockdown.
Metro reports Mr Johnson made a joke about the rule of six, with the paper claiming the Prime Minister said it was a way people could avoid their in-laws.
And the Daily Star leads with discussion of the personal life of actor Dominic West.
