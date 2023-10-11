What the papers say – October 11
Another intense day of conflict between Hamas rebels and Israel again dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.
‘Horror’, ‘massacre’ and ‘pure evil’ are among the headlines as The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, The Guardian, The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express all concentrate on the human cost of the conflict.
TELEGRAPH: Hamas massacres babies and children #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jnUNAaVCOs
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
INDEPENDENT: ‘They decapitated women and children’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zawwqyRmc9
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
THE TIMES: Hamas ‘cut the throats of babies’ in massacre #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hieQQ5odhc
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
EXPRESS: Horror at ‘pure evil beheading of babies’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3WazKmRui0
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
GUARDIAN: Israeli troops mass on Gaza border as Hamas attack death toll hits 1000 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MncI5Pqp1V
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
MAIL: ‘This was a holocaust pure and simple’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MIOI48kIqx
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
The Financial Times kept its eyes locked on Israel as the at-war nation prepares to recover ground from opposing rebels in a soon-to-occur strike back.
FT UK: Israel prepares for ground invasion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4nGLH8Va3B
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
For something rather different, the Daily Mirror concentrates on Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool where he copped a faceful of sparkles.
MIRROR: A Britain built to last #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0bc0fFgyZk
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023
And the Daily Star tells us all to “get a shroom” with some rather powerful fungi.
STAR: Get a shroom! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GiExAPZEW7
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023