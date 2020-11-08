What the papers say – November 8

The papers are led by Joe Biden eclipsing Donald Trump to be elected as the next president of the United States.
The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Mirror both lead with President-elect Biden’s comments that “it’s time for America to heal”.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'It's time for America to heal'
— The Telegraph
Tomorrow's front page:https://t.co/YgkrhSzKoP#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7mDP2pRaGt
— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 7, 2020
That message was echoed by the Sunday Express.
SUNDAY EXPRESS: Unite and Heal
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 7, 2020
The Observer leads with Mr Biden’s pledge to “be a president for all Americans”.
Tomorrow's front page
— The Observer
The Sunday Times carries the headline “Sleepy Joe wakes up America”, referring to President Trump’s frequent nickname for the former vice president.
SUNDAY TIMES: Sleepy Joe wakes up America
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 7, 2020
Mr Biden’s election win is “A new dawn for America”, according to The Independent.
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/CppNs25wq2
— The Independent (@Independent) November 8, 2020
Sunday People says “God Bless America” as “loser Trump” is given the boot from the White House.
PEOPLE: God bless America
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 7, 2020
The Daily Star on Sunday takes a typically unique view of the result.
Tomorrow's Daily Star front page:
– Told ya: Old fart Joe Biden wins the election. The senile one beats the lunatic
— Daily Star (@dailystar) November 7, 2020
Meanwhile The Mail on Sunday reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent security experts to examine the personal mobile phones of Cabinet Ministers as part of a “major” leak inquiry.
MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: Ministers' mobiles searched in 'chatty rat' hunt
— Neil Henderson