What the papers say – November 6

The Israel-Hamas conflict, calls to ban a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day and a British doctor’s experience in Gaza lead the UK’s news agenda on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Sun relay calls for the Metropolitan Police Commissioner to ban a pro-Palestine march planned on Armistice Day.

The Daily Telegraph and The Sun relay calls for the Metropolitan Police Commissioner to ban a pro-Palestine march planned on Armistice Day.

The Daily Telegraph and The Sun relay calls for the Metropolitan Police Commissioner to ban a pro-Palestine march planned on Armistice Day.

The Times and The Guardian lead with the Israel-Hamas conflict as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza.

The Times leads with the Israel-Hamas conflict as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza.

The Guardian leads with the Israel-Hamas conflict as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza.

The Daily Mirror shares the story of a British doctor, who was trapped in Gaza, praising the courage of medics who are saving lives in the midst of war.

The i warns the UK’s national security council is “not prepared for heightened terror threat”.

The i warns the UK's national security council is "not prepared for heightened terror threat".

The Daily Express reports on a speech the Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will give on the “boost” to the UK economy due to Brexit trade freedoms.

The Independent says the NHS has been hit by “severe” drug shortages as a report says Brexit is a factor in supply delays.

The Independent says the NHS has been hit by "severe" drug shortages as a report says Brexit is a factor in supply delays.

There is mounting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to investigate “bombshell claims” his party covered up alleged rapes by a Tory MP, according to the Daily Mail .

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Mr Sunak is set to announce legislation to mandate “annual North Sea oil and gas licensing rounds” during the King’s Speech.

The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak is set to announce legislation to mandate "annual North Sea oil and gas licensing rounds" during the King's Speech.

The Daily Star looks at the weather, warning there are four more storms headed towards Britain.