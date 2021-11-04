What the papers say – November 4
The nation’s papers are dominated by reaction to Boris Johnson’s Government voting to protect a former minister who was found to have breached lobbying rules.
The Guardian and The Times report the PM has been accused of “corruption” and his decision labelled a “colossal misjudgement” after Tories were ordered not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for Owen Paterson to be suspended from Parliament.
The decision represented the Tories ripping up Parliament’s “anti-sleaze rules”, according to the i and The Independent, while Metro says the party took “The sleazy way out”.
The story also features on the front of the Financial Times, alongside the US Federal Reserve electing to wind down a mammoth stimulus programme.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports rules on compulsory vaccinations for NHS staff will not be enforced until March.
The Daily Express carries comments from the deputy chief medical officer warning Covid boosters and masks will be “vital” to get the nation through winter.
The Daily Mirror says the PM flew out of Cop26 on a private jet after telling world leaders to crack down on carbon emissions.
The Sun leads with claims of a feud between Countdown stars Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley.
And the Daily Star says astronauts returning to Earth were told not to use the toilet after their rocket home “sprang a leak”.
