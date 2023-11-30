What the papers say – November 30
Britain’s front pages cover a variety of stories, including a Hamas hostage update, Omid Scobie’s royal racism row, and further headaches for Government policy.
The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express run with a story on Hamas, with the group confirming an infant hostage was killed during an Israeli air strike.
The Daily Mail splashed with a story on Piers Morgan, who revealed the identities of the two royals embroiled in the race row scandal.
The Times features a story on the delays pertaining to the Government’s migrant deal, which may put Rwandan support of the plan at risk.
The i says the pensions triple lock looks to be under threat again.
The Metro took aim at tech firms, with a new report from the Molly Rose Foundation indicating social media giants are doing little to stem the promotion of self-harm and suicide content.
The Guardian reports on data that shows five million people are killed by fossil fuel related pollution every year.
The Daily Mirror splashed with numbers indicating more than half of NHS A&E units are struggling to keep up as the chance of a winter surge in patients draws near.
The Daily Star says robots powered by artificial intelligence will be swiping the jobs of vicars, priests, solicitors, teachers, HR staffers and more.
And the Financial Times opted for a lead article centred on the US, with prosecutors accusing an Indian government official of plotting to murder a Sikh activist in New York City.
