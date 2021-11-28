What the papers say – November 28
The announcement of restrictions to try and slow the spread of the new Omicron variant dominates the nation’s front pages.
The Sunday Mirror reports on the tightening of mask-wearing requirements, as do The Daily Star Sunday and The Sunday Express.
The Sunday Mirror
The Daily Star Sunday
The Sunday Express
The Observer says the curbs have come as the first cases were detected in the UK.
The Observer
The measures are being brought in to save Christmas, according to The Sunday People, while The Sunday Times says plans for the festive season have been thrown into doubt.
The Sunday People
The Sunday Times
The return of isolation for contacts of people who test positive for a suspected case of the variant makes the front of The Sunday Telegraph.
The Sunday Telegraph
The Independent also reports that all arrivals to the UK will have to take PCR tests.
The Independent
Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday reports that civil servants have blocked the word “Christmas” from efforts to avert a winter Covid crisis, as they fear it would offend minority religions.
Mail on Sunday
