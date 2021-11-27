What the papers say – November 27

The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant leads the nation’s headlines.

The Guardian reports that scientists are warning the new strain will inevitably reach Britain, while ministers have been urged to speed up vaccinations.

Guardian front page, 27 November 2021: Alarm as new Covid variant Omicron spreads to Europe pic.twitter.com/gf5detnpPp — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 26, 2021

The Independent said Britain is braced for the variant’s arrival, while the iweekend said the UK is battling to hold back the spread.

I WEEKEND: UK battling to hold back ‘Omicron’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bl9uImb1P1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 26, 2021

The Daily Mirror says scientists fear the variant is already in Britain.

The Daily Telegraph reports that England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has urged people to be calm amid warnings around the new strain.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Whitty: new variant less worrying than delta'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Pdl1lYXB7y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 26, 2021

The Daily Mail urges people to stay calm and not let the new variant ruin Christmas, while the Daily Express warns the variant could pose a threat to the festive celebration.

MAIL: Keep calm & don’t let new Covid ruin Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZizgD2Ufeq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 26, 2021

EXPRESS: New Covid variant is threat to Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ydVc3OJD14 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 26, 2021

The Financial Times reports on the dip in stocks and oil prices in reaction to the latest variant.

FT WEEKEND: Stocks and oil prices slide in dash to safety from new virus variant #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/97W8GhqJyI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 26, 2021

The Times says Britain has warned France that more migrants will die in the English Channel unless it reopens talks over Boris Johnson’s plan to reduce the number of small boats attempting to make the crossing.

THE TIMES: Migration snub will cost lives, French told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/676SpQ4TqE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that there was an intruder on the set of reality television show I’m A Celebrity.

On tomorrow's front page: I’m A Celebrity guards tackle intruder who breaks onto set in massive security breach #ImACeleb https://t.co/gBsTiwXo0A pic.twitter.com/iJJEofA6WJ — The Sun (@TheSun) November 26, 2021

And the Daily Star says that chef Jamie Oliver cannot make toast.