What the papers say – November 24
The front pages of Friday’s newspapers cover various topics with migration headaches for the Conservatives the most common theme.
Migrants are the big issue of the day with the Daily Express and The Independent calling record numbers of people entering in the UK a “slap in the face” for the public.
EXPRESS: Failure to halt migration is 'slap in the face' for public
INDEPENDENT: Tories at war over 'slap in face' record migration numbers
The i and The Daily Telegraph focus on the pressure from cabinet members on the Prime Minister to slash migration.
Friday's front page: Cabinet battle on UK's migrant care workers
TELEGRAPH: Cabinet pressure on Sunak to slash migration
The Times and the Financial Times both lead on the rising pressure on Rishi Sunak to act.
TIMES: Migration figures pile pressure on PM to act
FT UK: Sunak under pressure as net immigration reaches record
The Metro gives over most of its front page to a crane operator’s daring rescue of a worker from high in a burning building in Reading.
Tomorrows Paper Today
WINCHES FROM DEATH
🔴 Crane hero saves blaze worker
The Daily Mirror concentrates on a condemnation of the Government, which is says is “breaking Britain”.
Friday's front page: Make it stop
The Guardian leads with a story on King Charles and how he “secretly profits” from the assets of dead citizens.
GUARDIAN: Revealed: how the king secretly profits from dead citizens assets
The Sun opted for a front on former England rugby star Danny Cipriani, who has been spotted cosying up to Strictly dancer Jowita Przystal days after he split from his wife.
On tomorrow's front page: Danny Cipriani seen cosying up to Strictly's Jowita Przystal days after split from wife ahead of Christmas special
The Daily Star has run with a rather alarming piece on scientists who have invented a version of The Terminator’s deadly Skynet “which could wipe out humanity for real”.
Friday's front page: Techies have invented a version of The Terminator's deadly Skynet which could wipe out humanity for real
