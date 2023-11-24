What the papers say – November 24

The front pages of Friday’s newspapers cover various topics with migration headaches for the Conservatives the most common theme.

Migrants are the big issue of the day with the Daily Express and The Independent calling record numbers of people entering in the UK a “slap in the face” for the public.

The i and The Daily Telegraph focus on the pressure from cabinet members on the Prime Minister to slash migration.

The Times and the Financial Times both lead on the rising pressure on Rishi Sunak to act.

The Metro gives over most of its front page to a crane operator’s daring rescue of a worker from high in a burning building in Reading.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on a condemnation of the Government, which is says is “breaking Britain”.

The Guardian leads with a story on King Charles and how he “secretly profits” from the assets of dead citizens.

The Sun opted for a front on former England rugby star Danny Cipriani, who has been spotted cosying up to Strictly dancer Jowita Przystal days after he split from his wife.

The Daily Star has run with a rather alarming piece on scientists who have invented a version of The Terminator’s deadly Skynet “which could wipe out humanity for real”.