What the papers say – November 22

Plans for new coronavirus restrictions over Christmas are among the stories making headlines in the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports a stricter three-tier lockdown system for England will be announced on Monday, replacing the current lockdown measures which expire on December 2.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'Lockdown to end on 2 December but stricter tiers on the way' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CMIU52Udjk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 21, 2020

The Mail on Sunday carries a similar story, reporting that Boris Johnson will “kill off the 10pm curfew” for pubs and restaurants. Licensed premises will be able to stay open until 11pm for people to finish their drinks and meals in England, the paper says.

The Mail on Sunday: Boris to kill off the 10pm curfew #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/04dliwX9nA — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) November 21, 2020

The Sunday Mirror says proposals to keep pubs and shops closed in areas worst hit by the coronavirus are the “fright before Christmas”.

And the Sunday Express says Mr Johnson is facing a “major showdown” with party backbenchers over his Winter Covid Plan.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times writes about the prospect of tax rises as the nation faces an “economic shock” which needs repaying.

Prepare for tax pain next year, warns Sunak. Plus Parent Power: this week, our guide to the best primaries and preps pic.twitter.com/RHgKERGH7N — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) November 21, 2020

The Observer leads with claims Mr Johnson and Matt Hancock “acted unlawfully” in recruiting of three figures in the coronavirus fight. The legal action claims the appointments of Dido Harding and Mike Coupe in NHS Test and Trace, and Kate Bingham to the UK’s vaccine task force were made without advertising the roles.

The Independent writes on calls being made to the G20 to invest in nature to protect people and the planet.

Sunday People leads with the brother of I’m A Celebrity contestant Giovanna Fletcher saying his sibling saved his life after a “suicide bid”.

Sunday People: I’m a celeb sister saved my life #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TUDA3VwTpw — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) November 21, 2020

And the Daily Star on Sunday says the BBC has spent £350,000 on unused travel and hotel bookings.