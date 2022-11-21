What the papers say – November 21

The national mastheads focus on the fallout of Cop27 and tensions within the Government as the working week begins.

The Times reports patients face long waits for ambulances and emergency care for years to come as ministers accept there is little hope of hitting key targets by the next general election.

Figures published by The Daily Telegraph show hundreds more people than expected are dying from cancer each month in England following missed diagnoses during lockdown.

Climate experts warn in The Guardian that the world still stands “on the brink of catastrophe” despite the deal reached at Cop27 in Egypt on Sunday, in a story also covered by the Financial Times.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has criticised the climate conference for failing to address emissions reductions and Cop26 head Alok Sharma said the planet remains on “life support”, reports The Independent.

Tory Eurosceptic MPs have told the Prime Minister not to put the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU, according to the Daily Express, i and Daily Mail.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star eagerly anticipate England’s opening match at the World Cup in Qatar, with the Star referring to the Three Lions skipper as “SuperKane”.

And Metro has comedian Joe Lycett seemingly shredding £10,000 of his own money after he presented David Beckham with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for the tournament, which is being hosted in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

