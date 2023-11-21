What the papers say – November 21

The UK Covid Inquiry and the upcoming autumn statement dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use the autumn statement to start a “Thatcherite tax-cutting drive” in an attempt to regain support, while The Times reports he will aim to force more benefit claimants to look for work.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Sunak pins hopes on 'Thatcher' tax package#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/kFzVtShLbX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 20, 2023

THE TIMES: WFH push to get more sick Britons off benefits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NIAhmtDJJd — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 20, 2023

Mr Sunak has promised tax cuts and they could come as soon as Wednesday, according to the Metro and Daily Express.

Tomorrows Paper Today SUNAK'S CUTTING IT FINE 🔴 As election looms, he tells voters it's finally time to lower burdens #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/MjqRGw4hJO — Metro (@MetroUK) November 20, 2023

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i lead with the fallout from the Covid inquiry, with then chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance reading diary entries he wrote during lockdown in 2020, stating Boris Johnson allegedly argued for letting Covid “rip”.

I: Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out ‘drove second wave of Covid’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fSPLWHwF8d — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 20, 2023

An interview with Volodymyr Zelensky leads The Sun, the Ukrainian president saying Russia has tried to assassinate him “five or six times”.

On tomorrow's front page: 'I've survived five Putin assassination attempts… it's like Covid, it gets easier every time', says President Zelensky https://t.co/6f0fgvXHL3 pic.twitter.com/hCNhqNzsCJ — The Sun (@TheSun) November 20, 2023

Meanwhile, The Guardian relays a warning from the United Nations that the world is on track for a “hellish” 3C rise in temperatures.

THE GUARDIAN: UN sounds alarm as world on track for ‘hellish’ 3c rise in temperatures #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Rt0ZIjGFjQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 20, 2023

The Financial Times continues its coverage of the turmoil at OpenAI with a staff revolt adding more pressure on the board to reinstate chief executive Sam Altman.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday November 21 https://t.co/g1o0BOd71Z pic.twitter.com/baldP0Kw8s — Financial Times (@FT) November 20, 2023

And the Daily Star continues a back and forth with scientists, this time claiming “it is ok to call a boffin a boffin”.