What the papers say – November 21
The UK Covid Inquiry and the upcoming autumn statement dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.
The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use the autumn statement to start a “Thatcherite tax-cutting drive” in an attempt to regain support, while The Times reports he will aim to force more benefit claimants to look for work.
Sunak pins hopes on 'Thatcher' tax package
WFH push to get more sick Britons off benefits
Mr Sunak has promised tax cuts and they could come as soon as Wednesday, according to the Metro and Daily Express.
SUNAK'S CUTTING IT FINE
PM – We can and will cut taxes
The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i lead with the fallout from the Covid inquiry, with then chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance reading diary entries he wrote during lockdown in 2020, stating Boris Johnson allegedly argued for letting Covid “rip”.
Sunak: Let people die
Boris: Let Covid 'rip' through UK. Rishi: 'Just let people die'
Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out 'drove second wave of Covid'
An interview with Volodymyr Zelensky leads The Sun, the Ukrainian president saying Russia has tried to assassinate him “five or six times”.
'I've survived five Putin assassination attempts… it's like Covid, it gets easier every time', says President Zelensky
Meanwhile, The Guardian relays a warning from the United Nations that the world is on track for a “hellish” 3C rise in temperatures.
UN sounds alarm as world on track for 'hellish' 3c rise in temperatures
The Financial Times continues its coverage of the turmoil at OpenAI with a staff revolt adding more pressure on the board to reinstate chief executive Sam Altman.
front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday November 21
And the Daily Star continues a back and forth with scientists, this time claiming “it is ok to call a boffin a boffin”.
Boffins: It is ok to call a boffin a boffin
