What the papers say – November 20
Cabinet opposition to the Prime Minister over the Rwanda migration policy and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s looming autumn statement lead the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.
The Times runs with a story on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing cabinet opposition over plans to opt out of European human rights laws in order to salvage his Rwanda migration policy.
THE TIMES: Sunak faces cabinet row on new plan for Rwanda #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MnjWuY64nX
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 19, 2023
The Daily Telegraph says Israel is “on the brink” of securing a hostage agreement with the White House optimistic a release deal could lead to a five-day pause in fighting.
📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Israel on brink of hostage agreement'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletter⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/huIZCZTbTu
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 19, 2023
The Daily Express relays warnings from campaign groups who say Mr Hunt will not be forgiven if he fails to raise the state pension by 8.5%.
Tomorrow's front page: Tories warned older voters will 'never forgive' them if they 'fiddle' triple lock figures #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/bszJXTyzRP pic.twitter.com/khbHMA3haq
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 19, 2023
The Daily Mirror takes aim at Mr Hunt, saying he increased the rent at a flat he owns by 18% at a time that “he was urging pay restraint”.
MIRROR: That’s Rich #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nZGy151rYA
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 19, 2023
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail asks if the UK is on the brink of a “real” tax cut, after the Chancellor said “everything is on the table”.
MAIL: Are we finally on brink of a REAL tax cut? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/moxM6b6ZZi
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 19, 2023
The i relays a message from Mr Hunt, who said tax cuts for business are his priority.
I: Tax cuts for business are my priority, says Hunt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OGgsVg76bg
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 19, 2023
The Independent says seven inmates who were trapped in prison under indefinite jail terms have taken their own lives since they were refused a resentencing.
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: 16 years in prison for stealing a bike – no hope of release #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RoH0bZ81uV
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 19, 2023
The Sun reports the lives of 140 people onboard a Royal Navy nuclear submarine were saved just moments before disaster.
On tomorrow's front page: Plunge to danger depth – nuke sub mins from disasterhttps://t.co/LILSla9D5a pic.twitter.com/3PIwzb5Yqx
— The Sun (@TheSun) November 19, 2023
Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been questioned by Metropolitan Police over allegations of sex offences, the Metro reports.
Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰
MET POLICE QUIZ BRAND
🔴 Star attends station over sexual offence allegations#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/eEi0m52RJA
— Metro (@MetroUK) November 19, 2023
The Financial Times leads with a story on the mounting pressure on the OpenAI board to reinstate Sam Altman as the company’s chief executive after he was sacked on Friday.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, November 20 https://t.co/rVbAeBZu1Y pic.twitter.com/awWXRrT4Ey
— Financial Times (@FT) November 19, 2023
Britain is set for a white Christmas with forecasters predicting snow in the run up to the day, according to the Daily Star.
Monday's front page: White Christmas https://t.co/PX2ynS3lIS#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mrshv9o6cb
— Daily Star (@dailystar) November 19, 2023