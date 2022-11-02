What the papers say – November 2
Many of the Tuesday mastheads are led by former health secretary Matt Hancock signing up for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.
The Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Metro all focus on “fury” from Covid-bereaved families over Mr Hancock’s decision.
Wednesday's Front Page – Suspended! Fury over Hancock joining I'm A Celeb#TomorrowsPaperToday https://t.co/nbFEqDxE53 pic.twitter.com/XDnyDnWJnq
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 1, 2022
Wednesday's front page: The man with no shame #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/hhRbwBPgA0 pic.twitter.com/xUaUBRCNcb
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 1, 2022
Tomorrow's paper today 📰
KING OF THE BUNGLE
🔴 Covid families' fury at shamed former Health Minister's '£350k' I'm A Celeb deal#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6eSdJCoY0k
— Metro (@MetroUK) November 1, 2022
Following the news, The Sun says Mr Hancock has been suspended by the Tory party.
On tomorrow's front page: Matt Hancock reveals the real reason he's going on I'm A Celeb – 'I haven't lost my marbles… but I'm off to join the creepy crawlies' https://t.co/s8pOOCRs3v pic.twitter.com/s61i7ag6Zv
— The Sun (@TheSun) November 1, 2022
The Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the issue.
Wednesday's front page: Creepy Crawly Coco#TomorrowsPaperToday https://t.co/xrt75mU1DF pic.twitter.com/j09zk7zyOi
— Daily Star (@dailystar) November 1, 2022
Elsewhere, The Times and Daily Mail report a review has found vetting failures in the police recruitment process has allowed “hundreds if not thousands” of corrupt officers to join forces in England and Wales.
Wednesday’s Times: Criminals and sexual predators join police #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Axnok4NS2n
— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) November 1, 2022
Wednesday's @DaillyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/ABvKlLwmxu
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 1, 2022
The Daily Telegraph leads with NHS bosses appealing for £7 billion in extra funding to tackle backlogs.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'NHS seeks £7bn extra to tackle backlogs'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/r3pMc0ksKz
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 1, 2022
The Government has developed emergency plans to cope with potential seven-day blackouts in the event of a national power outage this winter, according to The Guardian.
Guardian front page, Wednesday 2 November 2022 – Revealed: secret 'war game' plans to cope with seven-day blackouts pic.twitter.com/yOHiKqwAaf
— Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 1, 2022
The i says the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 3% in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.
Wednesday's front page: New £880 hike to Britain's mortgage bills#TomorrowsPapersToday
Latest by @luciemheath: https://t.co/xheqKKyVLK pic.twitter.com/REUDxL6Rcj
— i newspaper (@theipaper) November 1, 2022
And the Financial Times leads with soaring profits for two of the world’s largest oil producers.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 2 November https://t.co/Z1J9tEO6JA pic.twitter.com/HREtIa4pr8
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 1, 2022