What the papers say – November 2

Hundreds of British citizens have been permitted to escape Gaza through the border with Egypt with several newspapers leading on their ordeal.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the i, and the Daily Mirror all concentrate on the 400 freed British people.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Britons leave Gaza as border is opened'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/lXkhJ53kgf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 1, 2023

TIMES: First Britons are allowed to flee Gaza into Egypt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GMn6cx4und — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2023

The Sun has called on the Government to rescue any UK citizens yet to flee into Egypt.

The Daily Express reports Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is on a mission to do precisely that.

Tomorrow's front page: First Britons escape Gaza hell as Cleverly says he won't rest till they are all saved #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/XYcQqf64fq pic.twitter.com/s84UyEVZYC — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 1, 2023

The Independent, Daily Star, and The Guardian turned their attention to the UK Covid-Inquiry, which heard about Boris Johnson’s “toxic, sexist and devoid of humanity” approach to governance.

INDEPENDENT: Boris’s No10 was toxic, sexist and devoid of humanity #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/edpDzHUmgJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2023

Thursday's front page: Can we kill Covid by blowing a hairdryer up our hooters?👃🌬#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/XMIfQk5Y2o pic.twitter.com/A5Qh2syVzY — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 1, 2023

THE GUARDIAN: Pandemic hit brain health of over 50’s, study finds #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fcotaKZCTc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 1, 2023

The Daily Mail concentrates on the summit on AI at Bletchley Park with Elon Musk’s “chilling” warning about the technology.

The Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve has elected to hold interest rates at their 22-year high as the central bank continues to fight back against inflation.