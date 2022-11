What the papers say – November 18

The autumn statement’s tax rises, spending cuts and acknowledgement of a recession is the primary focus of Friday’s papers.

The Independent, The Times and the Financial Times say the UK is headed for “years of pain”.

Independent digital front page: 'A grim few years ahead' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TsIrgqRu1r — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 17, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 18 November https://t.co/bhvvYFjv4r pic.twitter.com/9mKtWtIvmK — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 17, 2022

The “UK’s lost decade” is front page of the i, with reports earnings will fall back to 2013 levels over the next two years.

Metro says: “You’ve never had it so bad.”

Story continues

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 YOU'VE NEVER HAD IT SO BAD 🔴 Workers hammered with highest tax burden since WW2#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/z9C2fMpgQh — Metro (@MetroUK) November 17, 2022

The Daily Mirror calls it “carnage”, while comment on the front of The Daily Telegraph reads: “The rhetoric of Osbourne… with the policies of Brown.”

Tomorrow's Paper Today: 💥CARNAGE🔴Millions to feel deep pain after Tory hell Budget🔴Energy bills & joblessness rise, house prices fall🔴Drop in living standards is the worst since 1956🔴Hunt and Sunak hail moves and shirk any blame#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UoQ2RWmC3c — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 17, 2022

🚨 👇The front page of Friday's Daily Telegraph: 'The rhetoric of Osborne…with the policies of Brown' #TomorrowsPapersToday 🗞️ Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/B3PEM5lJMN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 18, 2022

The Guardian says its “from bad to worse”.

The Daily Express claims victory for its campaign calling for a 10.1% increase in the state pension.

Middle earners and “strivers” were hammered by the budget, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, The Sun leads on the new Three Lions’ World Cup anthem.

Tomorrow's front page: Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner unveil their new Christmas version of Three Lions ahead of the World Cup https://t.co/kAqDP5IwJI pic.twitter.com/RLxEV8VdPw — The Sun (@TheSun) November 17, 2022

And the Daily Star continues with coverage of “the gimp”.