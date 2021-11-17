What the papers say – November 17
Questions over how the Liverpool bomber may have played Britain’s asylum system and more scrutiny on MPs feature among an array of stories on the front pages.
The Daily Mail asks why Liverpool bomber Emad Al Swealmeen was allowed to stay in Britain despite losing his bid for asylum in 2014.
The Daily Express also says the bomber abused Britain’s “broken” asylum system.
The Times says Tory MPs are “set to revolt” over the ban on second jobs, while also reporting the Liverpool bomber tried to exploit Britain’s asylum system by converting from Islam to Christianity.
The Daily Telegraph also carries that theme, reporting the Church of England has come under fire for helping asylum seekers to “game” the asylum system.
The Guardian says Michael Gove is the latest MP under scrutiny, over a donation for his failed Tory party leadership bid, while also featuring the Yorkshire cricket racism saga on its front page.
The Independent also has former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq on its front page while leading on Boris Johnson bowing to pressure over MPs’ second jobs.
The Daily Mirror leads on claims of a fresh scandal for the Duke of York, saying a wealthy Tory donor friend paid off a £1.5 million loan from a bank the tycoon’s family owned.
In other news, Metro reports on the possibility that workers going out for Christmas parties might need to present vaccination passports.
Home care is on a “cliff edge” as 100,000 staffers face the sack over vaccine refusal, according to the i.
The Financial Times splashes on China and the US agreeing to hold talks about their nuclear arsenals.
And the Daily Star leads on the issue of shortages of goods in the UK, reporting how pirates are hijacking ships and stopping the flow of products to Britain.
