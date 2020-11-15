What the papers say – November 15

The front pages are dominated by the fallout caused by the exit of two of Boris Johnson’s formerly closest aides.

The Sunday Mirror says Dominic Cummings was asked to leave Number 10 after the Prime Minister’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, was given the “cruel nickname” of “Princess Nut Nuts”.

The Sunday Telegraph reports Downing Street has criticised “vicious and cowardly” attacks on Ms Symonds following claims she is “trying to run Government by WhatsApp”.

The Sunday Telegraph reports Downing Street has criticised "vicious and cowardly" attacks on Ms Symonds following claims she is "trying to run Government by WhatsApp".

Mr Johnson’s new press chief was left “in tears” yesterday claiming she had been briefed against by the Prime Minister’s former director of communications Lee Cain, according to The Observer.

The Sunday Express says “Brexiteers back PM” after he made assurances there will be “no backsliding” over Brexit following the departures of Mr Cummings and Mr Cain.

The Sunday Express says "Brexiteers back PM" after he made assurances there will be "no backsliding" over Brexit following the departures of Mr Cummings and Mr Cain.

An investigation by The Sunday Times claims there is a “chumocracy” at the heart of Government, with the paper saying one of the UK’s “most influential lobbyists secretly served as an adviser to a health minister minister for six months” then sent sensitive information on lockdown policy to paying clients.

Lobbyists were given secret access to Covid meetings – The Sunday Times reports #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ksbWqeu03r — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) November 14, 2020

The chairman of the committee on climate change, Lord Deben, has told The Independent that Mr Johnson must commit to fully-funded environmental policies if he wants to be viewed as “credible” on addressing climate change.

The chairman of the committee on climate change, Lord Deben, has told The Independent that Mr Johnson must commit to fully-funded environmental policies if he wants to be viewed as "credible" on addressing climate change.

Friends of Charles have launched a “blistering attack” on streaming programme The Crown and accused its Netflix producers of “trolling on a Hollywood budget”, reports The Mail on Sunday.

Friends of Charles have launched a "blistering attack" on streaming programme The Crown and accused its Netflix producers of "trolling on a Hollywood budget", reports The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday People says the Yorkshire Ripper’s “last weasel words” were an apology, but not to his victims.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard “ain’t afraid of no ghost” haunting the castle where the show will take place.