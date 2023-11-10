What the papers say – November 10
The Home Secretary dominates the front pages in the wake of her piece in The Times on Thursday in which she accused Metropolitan Police of “playing favourites” in the lead-up to Sunday’s pro-Palestine march in London.
Downing Street will launch an investigation into Suella Braverman’s unsanctioned article, with the Daily Express, Daily Telegraph and The Times running with the story on their front page.
The Guardian, Independent and the Metro also featured the fallout from Suella Braverman’s article.
The i ran the same story but angled their piece on the Home Secretary’s defiant stance against the Prime Minister, her own party and the police.
The Daily Mail took a different approach, with a headline that read: “Come for Suella and you come for us all”.
The Mirror used its front to take Ms Braverman to task while urging the British public to avoid acting on hatred this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Daily Star asked 100 of their readers to vote on who the most “crazy” home secretary has been in British history.
The Sun was one of the few papers that ran a different story, reporting on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
And the Financial Times says Apple had a significant legal loss after the tech giant was handed a large tax bill in Ireland.
