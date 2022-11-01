What the papers say – November 1

The papers are led by backlash to the Home Secretary’s “alarming” rhetoric on the migrant crisis.

The Daily Mail says Suella Braverman has warned the asylum system is “broken”, with the Channel migrant crisis “out of control”.

Mail: Suella: Channel migrant crisis out of control #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0ZUSlpYqQ4 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 31, 2022

However some of her comments have been met with backlash, as The Guardian, The Times, i and The Independent report Cabinet members took issue with her rhetoric, which included describing the scale of migrants arriving in the UK as an “invasion”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 1 November 2022: Braverman increases the refugee rhetoric as pressure to quit grows pic.twitter.com/MjR2mssxdl — The Guardian (@guardian) October 31, 2022

Tuesday's front page: Cabinet anger as Braverman fights for her political life#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wJ5AIOZmkA — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 31, 2022

Independent digital front page: Fury as Braverman labels migrants an ‘invasion’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EYvtPMdIjD — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 31, 2022

Metro leads with a report exposing the “appalling” conditions suffered by 4,000 asylum seekers in a facility in Kent which was built to contain 1,500.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 WELCOME TO THE UK 🔴 No beds🔴 No fresh air🔴 No toilet doors🔴 No compassion#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/veTF7bKGOm — Metro (@MetroUK) October 31, 2022

The Home Secretary is “desperately” clinging to her job amid the saga, according to the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph and Daily Express lead with the Prime Minister drawing up plans to increase taxes for everyone in the country in a bid to fill a £50 billion hole in public finances.

Telegraph: Sweeping tax rises on ‘rough’ road ahead #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xtHfFOQV9I — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 31, 2022

Express: ‘It’s going to be rough…’ PM and Chancellor’s tax hike plan to keep Britain running #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zZYN8Gm7pH — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 31, 2022

The Sun reports Netflix has ignored a plea from the Prince of Wales not to exploit Diana, Princess of Wales’ Panorama interview in The Crown.

And the Daily Star says MPs are enjoying 30C offices while Britons “shiver”.