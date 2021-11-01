What the papers say – November 1

The national papers are led by the world’s leaders gearing up for the opening day of the UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror all carry comments from the Prime Minister as Boris Johnson pleads with his global peers to “act now” before it is too late.

The Guardian, i and Financial Times lead with a warning from the PM that the talks are “in peril” after the G20 summit in Rome yielded little progress.

Guardian front page, Monday 1 November 2021: Johnson to world leaders: We are one minute to midnight pic.twitter.com/i5OFEr7Xea — The Guardian (@guardian) October 31, 2021

Monday's front page: 'If Glasgow fails, then the whole thing fails' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aBySksMOnk — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 31, 2021

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday November 1 https://t.co/6rKF5QN5EQ pic.twitter.com/IGFUI7dkVs — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 31, 2021

Elsewhere, Metro reports dozens of train passengers had a lucky escape after a collision between two trains at Fisherton tunnel in Wiltshire on Sunday night.

Story continues

The Daily Telegraph says European Commission vice-president Marcos Sefcovic has accused the UK of seeking “confrontation” amid tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights and the Northern Ireland protocol.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'EU chief accuses UK of seeking Brexit clash'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xngn0iflax — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 31, 2021

Simon Cowell is stepping back from TV to spend more time with his family, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: Simon Cowell is quitting telly role to spend more time with his familyhttps://t.co/LgOW8rcxO5 pic.twitter.com/Re9VUrqMyA — The Sun (@TheSun) October 31, 2021

And the Daily Star says bonfire night celebrations could be impacted by an “arctic blast” of snow and rain.